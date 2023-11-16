Fire Evacuates Atlantic City Boardwalk (Video)

The two-alarm fire broke out around 3:50 p.m., outside Resorts Casino Hotel. The blaze spread to the building’s exterior wall and part of the marquee above the boardwalk entrance, city officials said.

6abc shared footage of the flames, provided by Ted Jones, on TikTok.

Minimal smoke extended into the building, forcing brief evacuations of the businesses located near the building’s boardwalk entrance. The casino floor remained open.

The fire was placed under control at approximately 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause was not determined as of press time.

In February, a fire broke out on the boardwalk near New Jersey Avenue.

