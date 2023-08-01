Fire Doused At Elmwood Park Entertainment Company

The fire at Sound Surge on Market Street ignited around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1 and quickly went to three alarms as a precaution because of where in the building it was located, Elmwood Park Police Chief and Borough Administrator Michael Foligno said.

"It was difficult to get to, but our firefighters did an excellent job of knocking it down quickly," he said.

They had to back out after flames began climbing the interior stairs, but they still had the fire doused in barely a half-hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause was being investigated, Foligno said.

Sound Surge provides DJs, live performers, lighting, photo booths and more.

Jo Fehl took the photos

******

******

