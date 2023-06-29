Fire Believed Started By Cigarette Damages Same Lyndhurst Home Where 2005 Blaze Killed Smoker

A married couple got out safely after the fire started at 230 Post Avenue at 9:19 a.m. June 29, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Borough firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of a second-floor side bedroom in the 2½-story house, responders said.

The firefighters contained the blaze to that room and had it under control in well under a half-hour, Auteri said. They were assisted by their colleagues from North Arlington and Rutherford, he said.

Responders at the scene said someone apparently tossed the cigarette out thinking it wasn't still burning.

A previous owner -- and smoker -- died after a fire broke out near her oxygen tank and spread quickly on Dec. 28, 2005.

The victim, 59-year-old Mary Lou Miriana and her since-deceased husband, James -- who'd owned Tri-County Glass in town -- had lived in the house for decades.

