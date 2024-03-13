Fair 51°

SHARE

Fire Behind Route 46 Mexican Restaurant Doused

Firefighters doused an overnight blaze in a building behind a Route 46 Mexican restaurant in Saddle Brook.

Firefighters who found smoke coming from the ceiling of the one-story building behind Taqueria Los Güeros off Route 46 in Saddle Brook on March 13 had the flames knocked down in under 15 minutes.

Firefighters who found smoke coming from the ceiling of the one-story building behind Taqueria Los Güeros off Route 46 in Saddle Brook on March 13 had the flames knocked down in under 15 minutes.

Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The 9th Street fire ignited around 3 a.m. Wednesday March 13.

Firefighters who initially found smoke coming from the ceiling of the one-story building behind Taqueria Los Güeros had the flames knocked down in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Rochelle Park and Wallington. Members of the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

The township Fire Prevention Office is investigating the cause.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE