Fire At Coach House Diner Doused

A smoking outlet at the popular diner off Hackensack Avenue brought city firefighters around 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, responders at the scene said.

The scene was cleared about 90 minutes later.

Firefighters from Teaneck and Bogota assisted in some spots as several calls all seemed to come in at once.

These included a pedestrian struck on Wilson Avenue, a vehicle fuel leak, an animal rescue and calls to at least two other eateries, including one caused by burned food at a Dunkin' Donuts.

Amid it all, an unoccupied vehicle was clipped by a commuter train at Main and East Mercer Street.

PHOTOS: Tony Greco

