Fair 67°

SHARE

Fiery Small Plane Crash Kills Pilot, Passenger In Maine After Leaving North Jersey Airport: FAA

Two people were killed after a small plane that took off from a North Jersey airport crashed and burst into flames in Maine on Thursday, July 25.

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department - Maine (file photo)

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department - Maine (file photo)

 Photo Credit: Trenton Volunteer Fire Department - Maine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A spokesperson for the FAA said the single-engine Cirrus SR22 left Morristown Municipal Airport before it crashed on the approach to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Maine around 12:25 p.m. 

Steve Heckman, Maine-based Trenton Volunteer Fire Chief said the plane crashed at the north end of the airport runway, where it erupted in flames. The Maine DEP responded for a fuel spill after the fire was placed under control.

The identifies of the pilot and passenger have not been publicly released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE