FIERY CRASH: SUV Rams Commercial Building, Bursts Into Flames In Leonia (PHOTOS)

A mother and daughter bailed out of an SUV moments before it plowed into the side of a commercial building and burst into flames in Leonia, witnesses said.

321 Fort Lee Road, Leonia
Jerry DeMarco
No serious injuries were reported in the crash and resulting fire, which spread into the Wooree Insurance Agency building on Fort Lee Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

The corner building is only a block up the hill from the busy Broad Avenue commercial district.

Firefighters knocked down the fierce blaze and had it under control after about a half-hour.

Assisting their Leonia colleagues were firefighters from Englewood and Fort Lee.

The vehicle was removed via a flatbed tow truck.

Borough police were investigating.

