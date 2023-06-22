Feds: It's 30 Years With No Parole For NJ Dad, 62, Who Made, Shared Child Rape Streams, Videos

Antonio Del Prado of Millburn must serve out the entire plea-bargained sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton also sentenced him to 10 years of supervised release.

Del Prado theoretically would have to live into his 90s to ever breathe free air again -- and into his 100s before the government stopped monitoring his movements following his release.

Homeland Security agents seized Del Prado during an October 2020 raid of his home after discovering that he'd uploaded some of the images to a cloud, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

These included 56 images and 18 videos of child sexual abuse, according to a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

In one, Prado “had a woman live-stream a video of a child being sexually assaulted” for him, Sellinger said.

“Further investigation revealed that on multiple occasions, Del Prado sexually assaulted children in the Philippines and transmitted video recordings of those assaults into the United States,” the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than take his chances with a federal jury, Del Prado took a deal from the government.

He pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark last December to one count each of production of child pornography and production of child pornography abroad with intent to transport into the United States.

Sellinger credited special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations for extensive and exhaustive work that produced the plea and sentence secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

“Children should not be subjected to abuse, or a lifetime of trauma inflicted upon them by predators like Del Prado,” said HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. “The sentence imposed in this case sends a clear message that there are serious consequences for child abuse and exploitation.

"HSI remains committed to investigating those that harm innocent children and will hold them accountable for their despicable actions.”

