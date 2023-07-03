Feds Help Seize 11 Guns, Bust 14 Members, Associates Of Violent Paterson 'UpTop' Gang

Members of the “UpTop” crew packed heat while slinging heroin and pot in the urban war zone that is the Silk City’s 4th Ward, authorities said.

In response, the ATF teamed up with Passaic County prosecutor’s detectives, members of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office and Paterson police, as well as several other local, county, state and federal agencies.

A total of 11 guns were seized and 14 people charged locally and federally in a joint operation that began 18 months ago in the streets bordered by Rosa Parks Boulevard and Carroll, Governor and Harrison streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The Secret Service helped nab ex-con Quadir Cox, 31, of Paterson, who was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses for an Oct. 12, 2022 shooting, Valdes said.

Busted by members of the prosecutor’s Narcotics, Gangs, and Violent Crimes Task Force was Naazier Thorne, 20, who authorities said tossed a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault firearm – along with two 30-found magazines and 46 rounds of armor-piercing ammo -- out a window as they closed in.

Both men remained held in the Bergen County Jail

The rest were charged with participating in organized operations to sell heroin and pot.

Only one of the defendants isn’t from Paterson -- Elijah Samuels, 32, of Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, records show.

The others:

Jamal Ricks, 35;

Ronald Taylor, 29;

Malachi Fields, 28;

Quashawn Gatlin, 42;

Qwashon Pipkin, 35;

Jvon Pough, 27;

Daniel Morgan, 29;

Knowledge Samuels, 34;

Nathaniel Brunson, 33;

Shaquor Williams, 29;

Michael Harris, 35.

Also participating in the joint operation were the DEA, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey State Parole Board and local police from Wayne, Hawthorne, Woodland Park Police Department, North Haledon, Clifton and Passaic.

“These results would not have been possible without the coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies working collaboratively to ensure our residents' safety,” Valdes said.

