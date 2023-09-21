Feds Help Dismantle Meth, Fentanyl Ring In North Jersey: Cops

Nilo Ibarra, a 38-year-old Jersey City resident, Ramon Lopez Arias, a 32-year-old West New York resident and Alexander Sanchez-Castillo, a 37-year-old North Bergen resident were arrested following an operation conducted by the Secaucus Police Department, the Jersey City Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the North Bergen Police Department, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

While searching a residence in North Bergen, police observed evidence Arias and Castillo were manufacturing crack cocaine, while Ibarra's residence in Jersey City was found to have methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia along with two .22 caliber rifles, Miller said.

The investigation began back In June, Secaucus Police began investigating the sale of narcotics at Secaucus hotels, with undercover detectives seizing more than five ounces of methamphetamine, Fentanyl pills and cocaine, with Homeland Security assisting to seize more fentanyl, Miller said.

Arias, Sanchez-Castillo and Ibarra were charged with numerous drug offenses and were remanded to the Hudson County Jail, Miller said.

