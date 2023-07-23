Bergen Detectives Nab NYC Pair In Violent Bergenfield Gas Station Holdup With Assists From Feds

Nixon Francisco-Colon, 34, was seized with help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents last Sunday, July 16, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail ever since, records show.

Charged with Francisco-Colon is Melvin R. Inoa, 25, who was arrested at his apartment on Clay Street and remains held by New York City authorities pending extradition to New Jersey, the prosecutor said.

One of the two clubbed the attendant over the head with a gun before both fled the Delta station at 96 West Main Street with roughly $3,000 in cash around 8 p.m. on Feb. 11, Musella said.

Witnesses told police that the robbers ran south on South Demarest Avenue, law enforcement sources said.

The victim was taken to Holy Name Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, those with direct knowledge of the incident said.

Inoa and Francisco Colon are both charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firearms counts.

Musella thanked Bergenfield police and Customs agents, as well as members of the FBI Safe Streets/Violent Crimes Task Force and the NYPD – both of whom assisted in capturing Inoa.

