Feature Film Needs Actors From NJ For Paid Roles Up To $4.5K

Lucky Elephant Films, an independent company, is casting specifically out of Somerville for "The Family Recipe."

According ot the casting call, the film is "a grounded, fun, funny, little bit edgy, coming-of-age family comedy" that's based on the award-winning screenplay of the same name.

Some of the roles include Alison, a Latina or white woman between 35 and 50; Gary, a Latino or white man also between 35 and 50; a teen boy and girl of the same ethnicity; and a grandfather, of the same ethnicity.

Click here to apply.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.