Mostly Cloudy 44°

SHARE

FDU Lockdown Lifted (Update)

The lockdown at the FDU Metro Campus has been lifted.

<p>Police on both sides of the Hackensack River responded to the report of a man with a gun at FDU on Monday, Dec. 11.</p>

Police on both sides of the Hackensack River responded to the report of a man with a gun at FDU on Monday, Dec. 11.

 Photo Credit: Chris Cronin
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Two people walking a dog claimed to have seen a man with a gun on the pedestrian bridge over the Hackensack River between the Teaneck and Hackensack campuses Monday morning, Dec. 11.

They told someone who notified police.

The Teaneck campus was temporarily placed on lockdown around 11 a.m.

FDU police, their colleagues from Teaneck and Hackensack and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office searched the area on both sides of the Spirit Bridge, including the parking lots.

"We found nothing," one of the officers told Daily Voice.

The lockdown was lifted around noon. An investigation was continuing.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE