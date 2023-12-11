FDU Lockdown Lifted (Update)

Two people walking a dog claimed to have seen a man with a gun on the pedestrian bridge over the Hackensack River between the Teaneck and Hackensack campuses Monday morning, Dec. 11.

They told someone who notified police.

The Teaneck campus was temporarily placed on lockdown around 11 a.m.

FDU police, their colleagues from Teaneck and Hackensack and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office searched the area on both sides of the Spirit Bridge, including the parking lots.

"We found nothing," one of the officers told Daily Voice.

The lockdown was lifted around noon. An investigation was continuing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.