FDA Recalls Ground Cinnamon Distributed In NJ Over Lead Contamination

The FDA is recalling two brands of ground Cinnamon shipped out to several states due to elevated levels of lead.

American Spices, LLC ground cinnamon being recalled.

 Photo Credit: FDA
Cecilia Levine
Both Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, NY, and American Spices, LLC. of Ozone Park, NY, recalled the products

Shahzada's Cinnamon powder was distributed to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between Jan. 1 and May 24. AFI's powder was distributed across the NYC area between Dec. 1, 2023 and May 15.

An analysis of Shahzda's cinnamon conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) found the product contained elevated levels of lead, the FDA said. 

The company has stopped the production and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

An analysis of AFI's cinnamon by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) found the product contained elevated levels of lead, according to the FDA. 

The company has stopped the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

