Father-Son-In-Law Duo Open Jersey Shore Brunch Spot

Pop's Corner, owned by Bruce "Pops" Fischer and his son-in-law, Brian Neiman, offers breakfast, brunch, and lunch in Point Pleasant Beach.

The 65-seat restaurant opened on Monday, July 24, and the adjoining market on July 17. They are located at 500 Arnold Ave.

Pop’s is conceived to be a chef-inspired destination offering classic favorites and signature dishes. Guests will find Pop’s to be an inviting neighborhood spot that fits right in at its beach location — spacious and bright.

The specialty marketplace has grab-and-go food, pastries and gourmet items such as sauces, dressings, spices, olive oils and more. It's conveniently located across from the Point Pleasant Beach New Jersey Transit train station and a 10-minute walk to the beach,

Neiman, of Hoboken, said, “Pops and I both have strong ties to the food industry, even though our main careers were in other fields."

Growing up with a father who worked in the food industry, food and cooking is in Neiman's blood. After working in banking for many years Neiman began to get the itch to make a change.

Fischer and his family have had a home in Point Pleasant for many years. "Pops," as he is known to his three grandchildren, worked at restaurants in high school and after college and always dreamed of owning one. Fischer spent nearly four decades building and running a successful fashion industry business.

"We always found ourselves on a quest to find a local, walkable breakfast spot, but were always forced to travel and wait for a great meal," Neiman said. "When we found this location, we seized the opportunity to fill that void and create a family-inspired breakfast and lunch place."

Pop’s will feature a modern, Americana-style menu. The breakfast fare includes several omelets: The Pop’s Corner (smoked pastrami, cheddar cheese, peppers, fried onions), The Leo (lox, eggs, onions stuffed with caper cream cheese) and The Farmer (egg whites, spinach, onions herb pesto).

It wouldn’t be a New Jersey breakfast spot without their Pop’s Breakfast Sandwich (Taylor ham, egg and cheese with home fries). A full kid’s menu is offered.

Lunch starts at 11 a.m. daily with burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as soups, appetizers and salads. Favorites include The Smash Burger, Serious Steak Sandwich, Veggie Melt, Inside Out Tuna Melt, Pastrami Reuben, Fried Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Wrap and Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap.

"We aim to offer year-round residents and summer visitors of the Point Pleasant area a great local dining option," Neiman said.

Pop’s Corner is open seven days a week. The restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the market hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pop’s does not accept reservations. They offer delivery through all major delivery apps and pickup. Call (732) 892-1700.

