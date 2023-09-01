Bloomfield Woman, 21, Killed In Jersey City Tractor Trailer Crash (Update)

At 2:15 a.m., Jersey City police responded to the crash in the area of the Routes 1 and 9 North ramp on Route 139 West, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Upon arrival, police saw an overturned 2018 Audi passenger vehicle with extensive damage and the tractor trailer, Suarez said.

One passenger in the Audi was pronounced dead soon after while the driver of the Audi and another passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Suarez said. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, Suarez said.

The driver of the Audi was issued a summons by police, Suarez said. The crash remains under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact 201-915-1345 or click here.

