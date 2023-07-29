Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Harrington Park Home

A couple who bought the Maryann Lane home just last month weren't there when the blaze broke out at around 5 a.m., less than an hour before sunrise.

It went two alarms on arrival as flames engulfed the two-story, wood-frame house.

Burning electrical wires only made matters worse.

Borough police and seven companies from surrounding towns provided mutual aid, responders said. Members of the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps remained at the site for two hours, providing water and Gatorade to the firefighters.No injuries were reported.

