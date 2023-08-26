Fans Flock To Hoboken Hotel Hoping For Glimpse Of Lionel Messi (Video)

And fans weren't about to miss out on a chance to see him (scroll for video).

Crowds flocked to the W Hotel on Marine View Plaza between 2nd and 3rd in Hoboken on Friday night, Aug. 25.

Miami FC was in town ahead of Saturday's game against the NY Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

"Messi! Messi!" they chanted as the bus pulled up sometime around 10 p.m.

According to soccer fan and Hoboken resident Sagar Satpute, who captured the clip, Messi never emerged.

It wasn't immediately clear if the team was flying out after the game or coming back to the W.

