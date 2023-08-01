Fan Files Police Report After NJ's Cardi B Throws Mic At Las Vegas Concert

A police report has been filed naming Cardi B, a Tenafly resident, after she threw a microphone at a fan who threw a drink at her at a Las Vegas concert on Saturday, July 29.

Footage of the incident has gone viral across social media.

In a statement, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman came to a police station claiming she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage while she attended an event at the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. The statement does not name Cardi B.

"The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued," police said. "No further details will be provided at this time."

The case was reported as battery, police said.

After Cardi B's mic toss went viral, new footage resurfaced showing she had asked the crowd to spray her with water.

According to Daily Voice sources at the event, the audience member threw water from a personal cup she was drinking out of, about 10 minutes after people stopped splashing Cardi — prompting the mic toss.

