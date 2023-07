The husband and wife were headed down South Irving Street near Grove Street in their Honda CRV with New York plates when the mishap occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

Two Ridgewood police officers moved the limb after making sure that the couple was OK.

The vehicle was towed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

