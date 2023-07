The victim complained of leg and shoulder pain after falling 20 or so feet shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Members of the Fair Lawn Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Borough police and Fair Lawn Rescue members also responded, the sergeant said.

