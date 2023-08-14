Falling Fish Knocks Power To Middlesex County Town

A major power outage struck Sayreville on Saturday after a fish was dropped onto a transformer by the suspect, Sayreville police said.

One hypothesis, according to Sayreville police, is that a bird dropped the fish as it flew overhead.

Residents posting on Facebook said they appreciated the police department's sense of humor and surmised the bird was a bald eagle seen in the area.

Power was out for about three hours while repairs were made

The police department’s humorous Facebook post urged the public to remember the “victim in this senseless death,” referring to the fish, who police nicknamed “Gilligan.”

“Gilligan was a hard working family man. He was a father to thousands of children,” the post said. “The suspect was last seen flying South. If you see him do not try to apprehend him.”

“Although he isn’t believed to be armed he may still be very dangerous,” it added. “If you have any information in this case please contact Detective John Silver who handles all of our fish cases.”

