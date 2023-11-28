Fair 34°

Fair Lawn Rescue Squad Extricates Trapped Senior Van Driver Following Crash

 A senior minivan driver was hospitalized after firefighters extricated him following a morning crash Tuesday in Fair Lawn.

<p>The Fair Lawn Rescue Squad freed the driver following a collision with a Toyota Camry that knocked his Chrysler Town &amp; Country into a utility pole at the intersection of Hartley Place &amp; Rosalie Street around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28. </p>

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
A Bergen County EMS ambulance took him to a local hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening.

BDJ Towing removed both vehicles.

Members of Fair Lawn Fire Co. 3 also responded with borough police.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

