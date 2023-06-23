Face OF EVIL: Series Of Sex Assaults On Paterson Girl Sends Ecuadorian National, 67, To Prison

Julio Largo-Veletanga was convicted by a jury in Paterson last November of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and hindering his arrest.

Under the sentence imposed by Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Portelli earlier this month, he'd have to serve 25 years before he could be eligible for parole.

Largo-Veletanga has remained in custody since city police arrested him in May 2020.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office charged him after interviewing the victim, who "reported being sexually abused by Mr. Largo-Veletanga on multiple occasions between February 2020 and May 2020 at her home in Paterson,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

All told, there were no fewer than four incidents in the three-month span, investigators said.

Largo-Veletanga went to trial rather than accept a plea deal.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco, in turn, secured guilty verdicts from a jury in Paterson of all the counts against him.

Largo-Veletanga will most likely be deported once he's eventually released from state custody. ICE has issued a detainer that will follow him to prison.

He remains in the Bergen County Jail pending assignment to a state correctional facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.