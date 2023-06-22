Extreme Commute: Intern Flies To NJ Internship From SC Every Week

Sophia Celentano is going viral on TikTok for documenting her 750-mile commute to her job in Parsippany, NJ, which involves flying up every week from South Carolina.

Granted, she only has to be there Wednesdays.

And so, every Wednesday, Celentano, who works as a corporate marketing intern at Oglivy Health, gets up at 3 a.m., takes a 6 a.m. Spirit Airlines flight from Charleston to Newark and then Ubers to the office.

She works a regular 9 to 5 work day, hops in an Uber back to the airport, and takes a flight home.

Celentano, who vlogs each week's trip on TikTok, said it's cheaper to live with her parents in Charleston and buy the plane tickets rather than rent a place in Parsippany.

Celentano seems to be taking her crazy commute in stride, mentioning it in passing while she documents her attempts to look business casual for her day in the office.

"I think you may be a little delulu but I support you," one user wrote.

In a follow-up video, Celentano said her managers are aware of her situation and said it is not an issue. Of the 500 people who applied, only 12 interns were accepted, she said.

The situation allows Celentano to be able to spend time with her family and friends and most importantly, her boyfriend.

And sorry, Parsippanians, she admits she wasn't too keen on living there.

Celentano claims she is saving $2,000 over 10 weeks with her Wright Brothers inspired commute.

She said she couldn't find good internships in Charleston or Richmond, where her boyfriend lives, and that this job was the perfect fit for her.

"Yes, maybe it is extreme to fly in one day a week, but if that's what I have to do to increase my likelihood of getting a return offer at a really great place, so be it," Celentano said.

Commuting via air has not been without its pitfalls. Recently, Celentano's flight home was canceled, forcing her to rebook another flight and Uber from Newark to LaGuardia to get home.

But hey, all in a day's work right?

