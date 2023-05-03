Mostly Cloudy 51°

Expecting NJ Family Loses Nearly Everything In Fire

While anticipating the birth of their child, Daniella and Matt Dortch lost everything.

Matt and Daniella Dortch
Matt and Daniella Dortch Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Sam Barron

The Dortch's Wayne house caught on fire, damaging nearly everything they own, including items for the new baby like a stroller, car seat and clothing. The house has been deemed unlivable and the Dortch's are scrambling, while they await the birth of their baby boy next week.

"They are under tremendous amounts of stress during a time when Daniella should be her most relaxed," wrote Taylor Longo.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been put together by family friends to help them get what they need. As of Wednesday, May 3, more than $25,000 has been raised.

To donate, click here.

