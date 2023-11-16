Ex-NJ Boy Scout Camp Employee Headed To State Slammer For Sexually Abusing Teen Camper

Colin Skeele, 37, of Florham Park, was sentenced to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison for the abuse, which occurred at the Boy Scouts Camp NoBeBoSco in Hardwick Township, when he was 26 years old, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Skeele engaged in various sex acts with the camper while working the medical tent and was later charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

In 2020, Skeele was convicted on charges for directing live sex abuse videos of young children and getting a boy to send him naked photos that he shared with another, as Daily Voice reported. He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

