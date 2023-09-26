Ex-CT Police Officer Being Held As Fugitive In Burglary Spree In NJ: Police

Connecticut State Police said only that Patrick Hemingway was being held in Essex County, and that the arrest warrant had not yet been served.

Hemingway is a former officer with the Glastonbury Police Department, who last week said only that one of their former officers is a person of interest in a burglary investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Hemingway, 37, was identified as the officer by CT Insider.

Glastonbury Police Lt. Kevin Szydlo did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26.

