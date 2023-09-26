Fair 53°

SHARE

Ex-CT Police Officer Being Held As Fugitive In Burglary Spree In NJ: Police

A former police officer in Connecticut was being held as a fugitive in New Jersey, in connection with a string of burglaries, authorities said.

Patrick Hemingway
Patrick Hemingway Photo Credit: Essex County Jail
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Connecticut State Police said only that Patrick Hemingway was being held in Essex County, and that the arrest warrant had not yet been served. 

Hemingway is a former officer with the Glastonbury Police Department, who last week said only that one of their former officers is a person of interest in a burglary investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Hemingway, 37, was identified as the officer by CT Insider.

Glastonbury Police Lt. Kevin Szydlo did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE