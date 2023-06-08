Ex-Con Who Raped Clifton Child After Climbing Through Bedroom Window Cuts Deal With Prosecutors

Andres Vasquez, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2 after cutting a deal with prosecutors and pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment in the horrific attack.

Vasquez said he “did not know the victim” when he climbed through the child’s window in the middle of the night on May 31, 2022, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

He then sexually assaulted the innocent youngster, she said.

Vasquez was arrested three days later, the prosecutor said.

She didn’t explain how he was identified or caught but did say that detectives from Clifton “collected evidence and interviewed the victim and witnesses.”

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai accepted the plea in Paterson last Friday, June 2, and will sentence Vasquez to a combined 10 years in state prison -- of which 85% must be served – followed by a straight five years with no parole.

He'll remain held in the Bergen County Jail until then.

