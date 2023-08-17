Ex-Con Charged With Pulling Gun On Lodi Landscaper

Tashawn Lamar Holmes, 33, "brandished a firearm and advised the victim to leave the property" near his Lawrence Avenue residence, Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Officers secured the scene while detectives obtained a warrant and recovered the 9mm Springfield Armory handgun that was used in the incident, the sergeant said.

There were no injuries, he said.

Holmes remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with, among other counts, aggravated assault, violation of parole and weapons offenses, including illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Holmes served nine years in state prison for the 2009 killing of a 17-year-old boy in a Jersey City park.

Pedro Roman Jr. was struck in the head by one of a half-dozen rounds that Holmes had fired into a crowd while aiming for the teen, with whom he'd just had a confrontation.

Rather than face the potential consequences of a trial, Holmes pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for leniency. He would have otherwise faced life in prison if he'd been convicted of murder.

Holmes was paroled from state prison in late 2020, records show.

