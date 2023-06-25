Ex-Con Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Shooting

Linwood Bugg, 27, was arrested by Paterson police near the corner of Lafayette and Summer streets Friday night, June 23, records show.

Bugg was charged with shooting the 29-year-old victim at the corner of 9th Street and Belmont Avenue around 10 p.m. June 9.

The victim was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center by private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Bugg was brought to the Passaic County Jail early Saturday before being transferred to the Bergen County Jail later that day to await a detention hearing in Superior Court in Paterson

In addition to attempted murder, he’s charged with weapons offenses that include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

