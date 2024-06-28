Paterson Ex-Con Arrested In Carjacking, Kidnapping That Prompted Widespread Amber Alert: Cops

Junior Nunez was identified by police as a suspect in the carjacking and kidnapping at Percy and Holsman streets around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Passaic County Prosecutor Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said.

A warrant was issued for Nunez's arrest as an amber alert was issued overnight for the child. At 6:53 a.m., Paterson police arrested Nunez without incident. The victims were found in good health.

Nunez was charged with kidnapping, carjacking, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of disorderly person's offense of simple assault, and various weapons offenses,

In February 2020, Daily Voice reported that Nunez broke into his ex-girlfriend's Hackensack apartment and assaulted her twice in 19 hours, as reported by Daily Voice.

The report by Jerry DeMarco said that Nunez had a criminal history that includes an arrest for assault in February 2019 in Woodcliff Lake, as well as arrests in previous years for criminal restraint, burglary, contempt and harassment out of Passaic County. He also had been arrested for armed burglary in 2013, DeMarco reported for Daily Voice.

Following his arrest June 28, 2024, the State filed a motion to hold Nunez pending trial, which will be heard by a Superior Court Judge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.