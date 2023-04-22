'Everyone Needs A Billy Hansen In Their Lives': Loved Ones Mourn Bergen Man's Accidental Death

A funeral service is scheduled this Monday for William "Billy" Hansen, 61, a popular and beloved Fair Lawn native who succumbed this week to severe injuries he suffered in an accident at Tanis Concrete last week.

Hansen, of Elmwood Park, drove a mixer for Tanis for 17 years. He was at the company yard on River Road on April 11 when police said a truck went into gear and rolled over him.

Hansen was hospitalized with a broken leg, a fractured pelvis and back and major tissue damage.

He died exactly a week later.

An only child, Hansen was a scholastic athlete. The lefty's long-range shooting prowess on the basketball court helped put him in the Fair Lawn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Hansen "took great pride in his home and gardening," his obituary says. "He also loved his rock & roll man cave filled with memorabilia of his favorite music."

"He loved his motorcycles and made many lasting friends, more than you can imagine. So loved by many," it says.

Friends, loved ones and others who met him mourned the loss of a fun-loving, kind-hearted soul.

"Everyone needs a Billy Hansen in their lives," one wrote.

Visiting hours are scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Vander Plaat Colonial Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn.

A 9:30 a.m. service at the funeral home will be followed by interment in George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus.

Donations in Billy's memory can be made in lieu of flowers to the Oasis Animal Sanctuary, 698 Central Avenue, Franklinville, NJ 08322.

