Allendale has a secret. And for $13, you can get in on it.

Few details have been released about "The Attic," a pop-up speakeasy coming March 22.

The EventBrite description says there will be live jazz, crafted cocktails, wine tasting, artisinal appetizers and more for anyone 25 and over.

Once you purchase a ticket, you will be provided with directions and a secret password to get in, the site says.

