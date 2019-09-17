Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Dates Announced

The Whitney Houston hologram tour is scheduled to come to North America in the fall of next year after a string of shows that begin in Mexico on Jan. 23, its promoters announced Tuesday.

“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” features the hologram image of the Newark-born singer, who died in 2012, performing digitally remastered versions of her hits accompanied by a live band and backup vocalists.

Songs will include “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “The Greatest Love of All” and “Higher Love,” the promoters said.

Houston's estate partnered in the venture with BASE Hologram, the company behind similar tours featuring the late Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, as well as one with images and sounds of opera legend Maria Callas.

The first leg of the tour hits Great Britain (England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales), as well as the Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Slovakis, Sweden, Denmark, Russia and the Ukraine.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale this Friday.

BASE accompanied Tuesday's announcement with the first image from the production, featuring a smiling, curly-haired Houston in ripped jeans and a gold jacket holding a microphone.

“Whitney is not with us, but her music will live with us forever,” Pat Houston, her former manager, said, adding that BASE has prodouced a "phenomenal" hologram.

"Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

BASE Hologram Chairman and CEO Brian Becker said the show "isn’t a journey through time, but more of a celebration of her best work.

"The main goal in these types of shows is to preserve the legacy of one-of-a-kind musicians and using their actual master recordings, give fans the chance to see them perform — many for the first time,” he said.

TOUR DATES:

Jan. 23 – Feb. 20 -- Mexico (venue TBA)

Feb. 27, 2020 – Liverpool, England @ M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena

Feb. 28, 2020 – Manchester, England @ Apollo

Feb. 29, 2020 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

March 1, 2020 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

March 2, 2020 – Aberdeen, Scotland @ P&J Arena

March 3, 2020 – Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais Theatre

March 4, 2020 – Birmingham, England @ Arena

March 5, 2020 – Bournemouth, England @ Bournemouth International Centre

March 6, 2020 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

March 7, 2020 – Brighton, England @ Centre

March 9, 2020 – Nottingham, England @ Royal Concert Hall

March 10, 2020 – London, England @ Hammersmith Apollo

March 12, 2020 – Brussels, Belgium @ Bozar

March 13, 2020 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

March 14, 2020 – Ghent, Belgium @ Capitole

March 19, 2020 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

March 20, 2020 – Berlin, Germany @ Admirals Palast

March 22, 2020 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle F

March 23, 2020 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Inchebo Expo Arena

March 25, 2020 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum Black Box

March 26, 2020 – Olso, Norway @ Folketeatret

March 28, 2020 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

March 30, 2020 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ BKZ Oktyabrisky

March 31, 2020 – Moscow, Russia @ Kremlin Concert Hall

April 2, 2020 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Palace Ukraine

April 3, 2020 – Minsk, Belarus @ Palace of the Republic

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.