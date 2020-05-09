Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Where And When To Watch Next Week's NJ National Air Guard Flyover

Cecilia Levine
The NJ Air National Guard will be doing a flyover May 12 (rain date May 13) to salute healthcare workers. Photo Credit: NJ Air National Guard
NJ's National Air Guard's 177th Fighter Wing Photo Credit: 177th Fighter Wing

The New Jersey Air National Guard is conducting a flyover to honor the frontline workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are partnering for the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover on May 12. May 13 is the inclement weather date.

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing will take off around 11:20 a.m.

The flyover will cover key COVID-19 locations across New Jersey including testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs.

Here's a schedule of where you can see the jets:

  • Sea Girt: 11:30 a.m.
  • PNC Arts Center: 11:35 a.m.
  • Millstone: 11:40 a.m.
  • NJ Convention Center 11:45 a.m.
  • Menlo Park: 11:46 a.m.
  • Kean University 11:48 a.m.
  • University Hospital 11:48 a.m.
  • Expo Center 11:49 a.m.
  • Bergen County College/Paramus – 11:51 a.m.
  • Vets Haven North 12:01 p.m.
  • New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs 12:07 p.m.
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital 12:13 p.m.
  • U.S. Coast Guard Training Center 12:27
  • Atlantic City Convention Center 12:32 p.m.

Fly times may vary by 15 minutes.

