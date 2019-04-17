WATCH: Spectacular Meteor Lights Up The Skies Over The East Coast

A brilliant meteor bright as the moon lit up the sky for a few moments Tuesday night over several East Coast states, including New Jersey.

The American Meteor Society said calls reporting the fireball came in from as far north as Vermont and as far south as South Carolina.

Tuesday night was the start of the Lyrid meteor shower. Meteor showers are periodic events happening annually at roughly the same time of the year. Unfortunately for residents of North Jersey, the weather wasn't exactly conducive to (shooting)-star gazing last night.

It was cloudy in the northern end of the state at the time the meteor appeared, a professor at Rutgers told CBS New York.

Another spectacular meteor was seen in Germany on Tuesday night, the society also said.

