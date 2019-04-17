Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: WHOPPER: Paterson PD Busts Four With 8,900 Heroin Bags, $4,117 In Drug Cash
Events

WATCH: Spectacular Meteor Lights Up The Skies Over The East Coast

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A video of last night's meteor, submitted to the American Meteor Society.
A video of last night's meteor, submitted to the American Meteor Society. Video Credit: AMS American Meteor Society/YouTube/K. Bankard

A brilliant meteor bright as the moon lit up the sky for a few moments Tuesday night over several East Coast states, including New Jersey.

The American Meteor Society said calls reporting the fireball came in from as far north as Vermont and as far south as South Carolina.

Tuesday night was the start of the Lyrid meteor shower. Meteor showers are periodic events happening annually at roughly the same time of the year. Unfortunately for residents of North Jersey, the weather wasn't exactly conducive to (shooting)-star gazing last night.

It was cloudy in the northern end of the state at the time the meteor appeared, a professor at Rutgers told CBS New York.

Another spectacular meteor was seen in Germany on Tuesday night, the society also said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.