Tiësto Headlining Thanksgiving Eve Show At American Dream Mall

Tiësto will be headlining a concert at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on Thanksgiving Eve.

The international EDM DJ will be spinning his hits at Nickelodeon Universe, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Nov. 24.

General admission tickets are $111.87, with VIP admission tickets going for $190.97. Click here to buy tickets.

Don Ghermazian, co-chief executive of American Dream and chief executive of Triple Five will be giving away 30 concert packages to patients within Project Extreme, not-for-profit organization, providing unique, innovative, and individualized attention and services for teens-at-risk, their families, and their communities.

Presented by Amuse Events and E-Rock Entertainment Group, safety is the top priority for the event with over 100 security guards on site, staggered timing and spacing for admission and ample EMS and police presence.

