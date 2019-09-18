Tickets For Elton John Farewell Tour At Pru Center On Sale This Month

Elton John has announced seven new dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which will be making stops at the Prudential Center in Newark and the region's other major venues next year.

The tour launched Sept. 8, 2018, to a sold-out crowd who thrilled to classics like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom," among others recorded over John's 50-year career.

The tour will make stops at Madison Square Garden April 6 and 7, Barclays Center April 10 and 11, Prudential Center April 15 and NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum April 17 and 18.

Tickets for these dates go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time (but check local listings). Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time through Monday at 10 p.m. local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.

Tickets for these events will also be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Members of The Rocket Club will receive priority access to Verified Fan tickets at the beginning of the official presale period (Verified Fan registration is required.) Verified Fan registration is available now through Friday, at 10 p.m. local time. Next week, verified TM fan presale will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and run through Wednesday at 10 p.m. local time. Supplies are limited. For more information and to register in advance, visit EltonJohn.com .

