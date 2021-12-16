Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: BAIL REFORM: NJ Judge Frees Gun-Carrying Driver Who Rammed Police Cars With Stolen BMW, PD Says
Events

These Homes Have Most Spectacular Christmas Light Displays In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Forest Avenue Christmas, Lyndhurst
Forest Avenue Christmas, Lyndhurst Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

There's no shortage of Christmas light displays this year in North Jersey. 

Load your car up with snacks and loved ones and take a drive out to these displays.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

John Russo began decorating his Paramus home in 2015, after a promise to his girlfriend that if he beat cancer, he'd learn how. His house has been shining bright ever since.

Three families on the 220 block of Forest Avenue in Lyndhurst cover their homes in lights, top to bottom, every year.

You don't have to wait for darkness to appreciate the Martorana's "Penguin Paradise," which boasts nearly 100 inflatables including a 15-foot Santa, 20-foot snowman and 15-foot Rudolf. 

  • Christmas on Linden Street, 101 Linden St., Passaic: Lights on after 8 p.m.
  • Fanwood's Famous Christmas House, 83 Paterson Road, Fanwood: Display runs from 4:30 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 8. It will be up on all night on Christmas and New Year's eves.

Deemed a "Fanwood Legend" by Mayor Colleen Mahr, Greg Roser has been decorating for years and has more than 30,000 lights, according to a recent feature in Patch. He supplements the lights with decorations like a massive snowman and candy canes. Donations this year will go toward the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities.

The Camuso family is carrying on a tradition started by patriarch Ernie Camuso, a toymaker and machinist who collected animatronic figures that, coupled with his tens of thousands of colorful lights on the front lawn, made up his annual Christmas display. The display attracted thousands over the years, the crown jewel being the handcrafted 26-foot tree with 10,000 colored lights.

"The resurrection of the Camuso display has drawn thousands and thousands of people to the exhibit the last four years," the Camuso's website says. "The display is an iconic part Livingston history and the work of the volunteers in bringing it back has been well received and recognized by the public."

Marc Iuliani has been producing his holiday light show for the several years at my family’s home. According to his website, Iuliani's got 23,854 light pixels, 95 panel displays and 261 decorations. He has includes props, synchronized music and lights, and more. Tune into 92.1 on the radio when you come.

To help support the cause, bring a non-perishable food item to fill the family's storage bin. All donations will go to the Rockaway Food Closet.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.