'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Coming To Bergen County

Bergen County, now is your chance to meet Dwight K. Shrute.

Rainn Wilson, who played the oddball character on "The Office" for nine years, is hosting a meet and greet at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Wilson will be discussing his new book "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution." The book will explore the benefits spirituality provides to create solutions in a challenging world, according to a synopsis.

This is Wilson's third book. He co-wrote "SoulPancake: Chew on Life's Big Questions" and wrote a memoir, "The Bassoon King: Art, Idiocy and Other Sordid Tales From The Band Room."

To purchase tickets to the meet and greet, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.