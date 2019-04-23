Singing Sisters Aly & AJ Performing In Montclair Next Month

Aly and AJ Michalka, better known as Aly & AJ, will be performing at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair May 14.

Along with signature hits like "Potential Breakup Song" , the duo will perform tracks off their EP "Ten Years" along with other new material.

Click here for tickets.

Aly & AJ have sold 2 million albums worldwide, and Ten Years has been streamed on Spotify 9 million times. “Ten Years” peaked at no. 25 on the U.S. Independent Albums chart. They have also released another single, "Church," this year.

Their first album, 2005's "Into the Rush," was certified gold. The sisters have also performed in movie and TV: AJ Michalka has starred as Lainey Lewis on ABC’s sitcom “The Goldbergs” and its spin-off series, “Schooled.” She also has a lead role in the Netflix series “She-Ra and the Princess of Power.”

Aly Michalka played Keely Teslow in Disney Channel’s “Phil of the Future,” and has other acting credits including “Easy A” and “Hellcats,” and a series regular role on The CW’s “iZombie.”

