Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Bergenfield
Events

Singing Sisters Aly & AJ Performing In Montclair Next Month

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Aly & AJ will perform at the Wellmont in Montclair next month.
Aly & AJ will perform at the Wellmont in Montclair next month. Photo Credit: Violet PR

Aly and AJ Michalka, better known as Aly & AJ, will be performing at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair May 14.

Along with signature hits like "Potential Breakup Song" , the duo will perform tracks off their EP "Ten Years" along with other new material.

Click here for tickets.

Aly & AJ have sold 2 million albums worldwide, and Ten Years has been streamed on Spotify 9 million times.  “Ten Years” peaked at no. 25 on the U.S. Independent Albums chart. They have also released another single, "Church," this year.

Their first album, 2005's "Into the Rush," was certified gold. The sisters have also performed in movie and TV:  AJ Michalka has starred as Lainey Lewis on ABC’s sitcom “The Goldbergs” and its spin-off series, “Schooled.” She also has a lead role in the Netflix series “She-Ra and the Princess of Power.”

Aly Michalka played Keely Teslow in Disney Channel’s “Phil of the Future,” and has other acting credits including “Easy A” and “Hellcats,” and a series regular role on The CW’s “iZombie.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.