Running Down Every Labor Day 5K In North Jersey

The air is finally cool but the leaves are still on the trees.

The tail-end of summer is a great time to get back into running.

No matter if you're fast or slow, there are several 5K races to participate in this Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2) in North Jersey. Most are around $25 to participate.

Askin & Hooker Labor Day 5K in Sparta: Law firm of Askin & Hooker, LLC's 4th Annual Labor Day 5K Run around Lake Mohawk will benefit the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation.

Closter Labor Day Weekend 5K (Sunday, Sept. 1): This is the 38th Annual Dom Mircovich Memorial Closter 5K Run/Walk. The Jim O'Halloran Fun Run is a shorter alternative for kids 12 and under. This is the oldest 5K in the Northern Valley and occurs rain or shine at Memorial Park on Harrington Avenue.

Glen Rock Jaycee's Arboretum 5K: Run through Glen Rock's tree-lined neighborhoods by the Jaycees, a nonprofit organization that sponsors community activities. This will be the organization's 31st annual run with packet pick-up near the pool pavilion on Doremus Avenue.

Paterson Great Falls 5K Race: Run through all the historic sites of Paterson, starting alongside the Great Falls, past the Lou Costello statue, Hinchcliffe Stadium, Veteran's Park and more. Event sponsored by Our Way To Hope, an organization that helps local underprivileged families.

Pompton Lakes 5K Run (Sunday, Sept. 1): The local recreation department has created a course utilizing fields, roads and even a pipeline path with water stops along the way. The course is in its 37th year and begins at Hershfield Park on Ramapo Avenue.

Verona Labor Day Classic 5K: One of the most popular and largest 5Ks in Essex County, the race beginning in Verona Park is organized by volunteers from Verona UNICO and the Essex County Running Club. Proceeds go toward local charities and scholarships.

