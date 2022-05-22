Paramus LEAD Carnival Returns With Bigger, Better Rides

The Paramus LEAD Carnival is back with new rides and entertainment (scroll down for the schedule).

The annual event running Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, June 12 at Westfield's Garden State Plaza supports the local and national Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (LEAD) organization.

This year's carnival will boast the usual favorites such as the ferris wheel, funhouse and motorcycle stunt riders. But joining the fleet of rides and entertainment options are the Tornado, big bumper cars and nationally-renowned puppeteer Granpa Cratchet.

Founded in 2014 by retired New Milford Detective Nick De Mauro, LEAD offers curriculum services in 41 states. It's supported by police officers committed to protecting youth and communities from the proliferation of drugs, drug related crimes, bullying and violence.

"Here in Paramus, the LEAD program is at the forefront of our community outreach endeavor," said Paramus Police Lt. Jimmy Teehan. "Our officers step out and get involved in the community to share their insight and experience in law enforcement and community engagement."

De Mauro's uncle, John De Mauro, was a lieutenant in Paramus. For that reason, the borough has always been a "second home" to the retired detective, he said.

2022 LEAD CARNIVAL SCHEDULE:

Thursday, May 26: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, May 27: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 29: noon to 11 p.m.

Monday, (Memorial Day) May 30: noon to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31: CLOSED

Wednesday, June 1: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 2: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

Friday, June 3: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

Saturday, June 4: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

Sunday, June 5: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

Monday, June 6: CLOSED

Tuesday June 7: CLOSED

Wednesday, June 8: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

Thursday, June 9: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

Friday, June 10: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

Saturday, June 11: noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 12: noon to 11 p.m.

