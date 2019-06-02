Paramus L.E.A.D. Carnival Draws Thousands For Good Cause

Thousands of people flocked to the Garden State Plaza over the weekend for the Paramus L.E.A.D. Carnival, running in the mall's west parking lot through June 9.

The carnival is the organization's first and features a ferris wheel, motorcycle show, food, games, a fun house and dozens of other amusement rides. Funds will benefit the national and Paramus L.E.A.D. programs.

The non-profit organization is supported by police officers committed to protecting youth and communities from the proliferation of drugs, drug related crimes, bullying and violence.

"The carnival allows us to enhance our already progressive programs," Paramus Police Sgt. and L.E.A.D. Officer James Teehan said.

" One of the main goals of the Paramus Police Department is community outreach, and this carnival allows us to be out and interact with our residents in a non emergency situation."

Pricing:

Sunday, June 2nd: Pay One Price Rides $30

Monday, June 3rd: Dollar Night – Gate Admission $1, All Rides $1 each

Tuesday, June 4th: $12 Buck Tuesday – All Rides $12

Wednesday, June 5th: Pay One Price Rides $25

Thursday, June 6th: Pay One Price Rides $25

Friday June 7: Gate Admission $3, MegaPass Ticket available

Saturday, June 8th : Pay One Price Rides $30

Sunday, June 9th: Pay One Price Rides $30

