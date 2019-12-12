'No One Fights Alone': Loved Ones, Friends Rally As Fearless NJ Performer's Cancer Returns

Multi-talented entertainer Olivia Hutcherson of Ridgefield was still basking in the glow of a Manhattan book release party when she got the news that the breast cancer she’d fought off four years ago had not only returned.

It’s Stage 4.

Days after the launch of “The Show Must Go On,” a collection of Hutcherson’s poems, her lead oncologist told her that the returning cancer had metastasized to her bones, lymph nodes and spine.

Those who know her weren’t surprised when Olivia dug in, undergoing 10 rounds of radiation in 10 days. That’s what she’s all about.

“I remember laying in those big, cold, scary machines in my blue and white stripe gown, every single day, with tears in my eyes being poked and prodded and thinking, ‘I don’t want to die’,” she said. “Then I would immediately cancel those thoughts with prayer and worship.”

Although she says she has a lifelong battle ahead, Hutcherson, 30, points to the support of “an army behind me.”

Some of those loved ones, fellow churchgoers and friends will gather on Dec. 19 at Son Cubano restaurant on the Hudson River in West New York for an event that they say is dedicated to raising funds and spirits ( double entendre intended).

The “No One Fights Alone Holiday Ball” will feature a DJ, food, drink, dancing, raffles and more – not to mention a marvelous view of the Manhattan skyline that has inspired Hutcherson and so many other successful performers just like her. All are invited.

Hutcherson: "I wanted to share [this] with you all in hopes of lifting your spirits and also giving you an update and some insight to where my heart is at these days." Fight Over Flight

Hutcherson, a former San Francisco 49ers "Gold Rush" cheerleader, is a versatile entertainer who has sung, danced and choreographed with top performers – among them, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Flo Rida, Sean Kingston and Brad Paisley.

She’s currently teaching at Broadway Dance Center and recently became the National Spokesperson for Jemma Everyday "Brave & Beyond."

Hutcherson even dropped two singles on iTunes this past summer – “Dreamer” and “Life After Work” – with Adri & Oil.

Then there’s the well-received “The Show Must Go On” book of poems.

The seemingly inexhaustible Hutcherson this month began a hormonal chemotherapy that consists of pills every day, injections at the infusion center every month and scans every three months.

The medications are hammering her body – migraines and nausea are frequent -- and the doctor visits are expensive. Going to the hospital has become her new part-time job, which takes her away from teaching as much as Hutcherson is used to.

She truly needs the support, loved ones say.

Hutcherson, meanwhile, is choosing faith over fear, holding fast to her trust in God.

“When the praise goes up,” she says, “the blessings come down.”

WHAT: No One Fights Alone Holiday Ball

WHEN: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 WHERE: Son Cubano restaurant at Port Imperial , 40-4 Riverwalk Place, West New York

, 40-4 Riverwalk Place, West New York WHAT TIME: 7 p.m. – midnight

7 p.m. – midnight HOW MUCH: $25 in advance / $30 at the door.

All proceeds will be donated to OliviaLivStrong .

GO TO: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-one-fights-alone-holiday-ball-tickets-84794138551

If you can't attend but would like to donate or purchase a book online:

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OLIVIA: http://www.olivialivstrong.com/

Olivia with friend Rula Kanawati. COURTESY: Rula Kanawati

Olivia with her medical staff -- and Mom. COURTESY: Rula Kanawati

