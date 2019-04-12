Morris County Farmer To Auction Off 35 Tractors

Hundreds of antique farm collectibles including 35 antique tractors are going up for auction at Ort Farms this Saturday.

Farm patriarch Harvey Ort Sr., 92, has been collecting the tractors since 1992. He's fixed them all up and has earned several awards for them.

"There is a lot to be seen," the farm said on social media. "You’ll find historic pieces of Long Valley and a lifetime of collectibles on display for purchase."

The auction will begin Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. Ort Farms is located at 25 Bartley Road in the Long Valley section of Washington Township.

