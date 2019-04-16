Jason Alexander, John Kerry Part Of Lineup For NJPAC Speakers Series

NJPAC's speakers series kicks off in October with a talk by John Kerry, former U.S. Senator, former Secretary of State and the 2004 Democratic nominee for president.

Other speakers include Zanny Minton Beddoes, the editor of The Economist magazine who was named one of the world's most powerful women by Forbes.

Livingston native and Seinfeld star Jason Alexander is also part of the speaker series and is scheduled to appear April 30, 2020.

Rounding out the roster for 2019-2020 are former national security adviser Susan Rice; entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, founder of the XPrize Foundation; historian Douglas Brinkley; and legendary Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward.

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Center St. in Newark.

