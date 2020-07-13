Free Walk-Up, Drive-In Theaters Coming To These Union County Towns

Union County residents will have plenty of chances to enjoy free kid-friendly drive- and walk up movies this summer at various town parks.

Showings have been scheduled for the following films and locations:

Walk-up movies:

Abominable: Tuesday, July 14th at Warinanco Park in Roselle

Secret Life of Pets 2: Tuesday, August 4th at Rahway Park in Rahway

The Lion King (2019 version): Tuesday, August 11th at Watchung Reservation in Mountainside

Drive-up movies:

Frozen 2: Tuesday, July 21st at Union County Vo-tech in Scotch Plains

Scoob: Friday, August 14th and Saturday, August 15 at Union County Vo-tech in Scotch Plains

"The Freeholder Board is pleased to offer this opportunity for our residents to enjoy a 'night out at the movies' with their families while staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak," said Alexander Mirabella, Chairman of the the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Movies begin at dusk and are free to attend. Food and drink can be brought to showings but will not be available for purchase.

Social distancing guidelines must also be maintained for walk-up movies, and masks are necessary when using restrooms and otherwise encouraged, officials said.

Vehicles must be pre-registered in order to attend a drive-up movie. Visit https://tinyurl.com/DriveUpMovie for more information.

