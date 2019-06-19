Fourth Of July 2019 Fireworks, Celebrations In Bergen County

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Here's where you can see fireworks in Bergen County on the Fourth of July.
Here's where you can see fireworks in Bergen County on the Fourth of July. Photo Credit: File photo

The Fourth of July would not be complete without fireworks. Here is a complete list of them in Bergen County. Click the hyperlinks for complete celebration schedules.

Allendale, Thursday, July 4: Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. Fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. Rain date July 6.

Fair Lawn, Monday, July 1: Fireworks begin between 9 and 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Hackensack, Sunday, July 7 : Inferno Band performing 7:15 in Foshini Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Maywood, Wednesday, July 3 : Entertainment by Jumpin’ Dragons begins at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Oradell, Wednesday, July 3 : Fireworks begin at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Field. Rain date July 6.

Paramus : Parade begins 9 a.m. at intersection of Century Road and Farview Avenue Thursday, July 4 . Fireworks start at 6 p.m. July 7 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex Sunday, July 7.

Ridgewood, Thursday, July 4: Parade begins 10 a.m. at South Monroe Street and Godwin Avenue rain or shine. Gates open for celebration and fireworks 6 p.m. at Veteran's Field.

Saddle Brook, Wednesday, July 3: Begins 7 p.m. at Otto Pehle Park on Saddle River Road.

Teaneck, Thursday, July 4: Celebrate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Votee Park. Face painters, clowns, balloonists, inflatables, pony rides, music, games, fire truck tours, police vehicles, food and more.

Tenafly , Saturday, June 29: Celebrate starting 10 a.m. at Roosevelt Common. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m., rain date June 30.

